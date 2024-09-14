RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on RH from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised RH to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.08.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $321.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $354.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.59 and its 200 day moving average is $266.32.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RH by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RH by 503.6% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after acquiring an additional 291,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RH by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 24.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in RH by 58.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,423 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

