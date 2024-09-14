Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $37.82 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,918.91 or 1.00008456 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013481 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00127368 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $53.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

