RIT Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Shares Down 3%

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$23.00 and last traded at C$23.00. Approximately 657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.71.
RIT Capital Partners Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.98.
About RIT Capital Partners
RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).
