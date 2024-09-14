RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Short Interest Update

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
RIT Capital Partners Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RITPF traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.98. RIT Capital Partners has a 12-month low of C$21.98 and a 12-month high of C$24.65.
RIT Capital Partners Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RIT Capital Partners
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.