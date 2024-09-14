RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Short Interest Update

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RITPF traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.98. RIT Capital Partners has a 12-month low of C$21.98 and a 12-month high of C$24.65.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

