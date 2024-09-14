Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.76

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.76 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.75 ($0.18). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 222,706 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
