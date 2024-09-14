Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.76

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.76 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.75 ($0.18). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 222,706 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

About Rockhopper Exploration

The firm has a market cap of £91.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,397.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

(Get Free Report)

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.