Roderick J. West Sells 2,510 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dollar General by 278.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Dollar General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320,157 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $15,896,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

