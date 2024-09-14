ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 661700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on ROK Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

