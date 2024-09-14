Rose Park Advisors LLC Has $17.79 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Rose Park Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,018 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up 100.0% of Rose Park Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rose Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $17,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,714,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Coupang by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 62,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and have sold 1,110,432 shares worth $23,870,597. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Coupang Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 171.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $24.35.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

