Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERDGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Roundhill Video Games ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Roundhill Video Games ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.26. 976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207. Roundhill Video Games ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Roundhill Video Games ETF Company Profile



The Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of globally listed equities of companies engaged in the video games and eSports industry. NERD was launched on Jun 4, 2019 and is issued by Roundhill.

