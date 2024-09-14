Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 15,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $325,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 154,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $167.96 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
