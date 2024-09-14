Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 6,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 88,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Royalty Management Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

