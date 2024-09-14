Safehold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Price Performance

SAFE opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 38.83 and a current ratio of 38.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Safehold

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.