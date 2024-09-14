SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
SB Financial Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in SB Financial Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
See Also
