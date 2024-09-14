Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.17

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.17 ($3.57) and traded as low as GBX 263 ($3.44). Schroder Oriental Income shares last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.47), with a volume of 206,739 shares trading hands.

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 266.91. The company has a market capitalization of £653.07 million, a PE ratio of 5,335.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Schroder Oriental Income alerts:

Schroder Oriental Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Schroder Oriental Income’s payout ratio is presently 24,000.00%.

About Schroder Oriental Income

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.