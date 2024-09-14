Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.00

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 5412147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.80 ($0.64).

Schroder Real Estate Invest Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £249.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,100.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.75.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

