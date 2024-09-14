Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,914,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $188,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,819,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 142,388 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $40.14 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

