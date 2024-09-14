Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 511,793 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 407,016 shares.The stock last traded at $36.74 and had previously closed at $36.75.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.