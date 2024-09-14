Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,049,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $470,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,180,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,397,000 after purchasing an additional 339,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,721,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,833,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,775,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,914,000 after acquiring an additional 299,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,013,000 after purchasing an additional 139,020 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

