Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,842 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

SCHA stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

