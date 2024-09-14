SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Shares Down 4.1%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 665,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,719,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.59% of SciSparc as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

