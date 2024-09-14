Scotiabank Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $82.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BXP. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Properties from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $80.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

