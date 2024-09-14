SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.33. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 156,132 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 366.09% and a negative return on equity of 57.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 526,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 129,153 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

