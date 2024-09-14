SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 11,222 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
S opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
