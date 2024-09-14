Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Acquired by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $140,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 76,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 81,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.57.

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 485.15%.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

