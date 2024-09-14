Sernova (TSE:SVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leede Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sernova from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sernova from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Sernova Stock Performance

Shares of SVA opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Sernova has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Research analysts predict that Sernova will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Sangha sold 930,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$223,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 359,600 shares of company stock valued at $92,771 in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

