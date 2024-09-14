SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USDX remained flat at $25.88 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $26.19.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

About SGI Enhanced Core ETF

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

