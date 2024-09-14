SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.35

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $11.12. SGS shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 43,357 shares changing hands.

SGS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

