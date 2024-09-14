Shane Crehan Sells 1,550 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $97,830.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, July 8th, Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,242.18.

On Thursday, June 13th, Shane Crehan sold 363 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $21,870.75.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

