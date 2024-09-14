Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of PHAR opened at GBX 24.30 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £100.55 million, a P/E ratio of -270.00, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. Pharos Energy has a one year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 27.50 ($0.36). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In related news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 3,945 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £986.25 ($1,289.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,351 shares of company stock worth $291,181. 52.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

