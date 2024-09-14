Short Interest in 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Declines By 38.9%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 707,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.3 days.

888 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF remained flat at $0.79 on Friday. 888 has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

