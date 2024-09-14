Short Interest in Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Decreases By 92.1%

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the August 15th total of 365,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ATPC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 80,360,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Agape ATP has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and a P/E ratio of -87.50.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 83.32% and a negative net margin of 177.43%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

