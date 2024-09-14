Short Interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Declines By 34.2%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 76,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 641,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Akanda Stock Performance

AKAN opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Akanda has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $37.84.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

