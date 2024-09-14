Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Grows By 600.0%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aluf Price Performance
AHIX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Aluf has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02.
About Aluf
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aluf
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.