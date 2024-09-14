Short Interest in Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Grows By 600.0%

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aluf Price Performance

AHIX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Aluf has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Aluf

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

