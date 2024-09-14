Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Increases By 200.0%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ambu A/S Stock Up 3.8 %

AMBBY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.60. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ambu A/S has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.