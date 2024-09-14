Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Decreases By 74.9%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the August 15th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,900.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 156,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

