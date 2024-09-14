Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Drops By 96.9%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
OTCMKTS APGOF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 646,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,740. Apollo Silver has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Silver
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.