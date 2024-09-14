Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Drops By 96.9%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Apollo Silver Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APGOF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 646,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,740. Apollo Silver has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Get Apollo Silver alerts:

Apollo Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.