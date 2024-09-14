Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Declines By 52.2%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the August 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASAZY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 131,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

