Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Rises By 171.4%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BDRFY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

