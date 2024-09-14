Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Rises By 171.4%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
BDRFY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.91.
