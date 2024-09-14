Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Drops By 68.4%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BFIIW stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,352. BurgerFi International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

