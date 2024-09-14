Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Drops By 68.4%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BurgerFi International Price Performance
BFIIW stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,352. BurgerFi International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About BurgerFi International
