Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Grows By 31.2%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,551,500 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the August 15th total of 1,944,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.5 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CDPYF traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. 55,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0909 per share. This represents a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

