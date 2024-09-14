Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Declines By 72.1%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CCCMF stock remained flat at $35.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95. Cancom has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $35.05.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

