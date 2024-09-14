Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Decreases By 68.8%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

DNZOY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 104,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,128. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that DENSO will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.