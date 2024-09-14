Short Interest in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Rises By 135.1%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MNTN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,852. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) by 272.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares during the quarter. Everest Consolidator Acquisition makes up about 1.7% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 3.94% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

