Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Expands By 1,172.1%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 1,172.1% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fanuc Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

