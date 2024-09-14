Short Interest in Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Expands By 100.0%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FTGFF remained flat at $4.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

