Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Declines By 64.9%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ FYT traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $54.59. 9,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,764. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $174.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.
The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
