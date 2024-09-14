Short Interest in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Grows By 38.5%

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AIQ opened at $35.09 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
