Short Interest in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Grows By 38.5%

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIQ opened at $35.09 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,616 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,848 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,726 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

