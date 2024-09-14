Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Decreases By 40.0%

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of GECCZ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $26.00.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.5469 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.