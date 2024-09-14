Short Interest in Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Rises By 1,700.0%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of HMNTY opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. Hemnet Group AB has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $38.47.
About Hemnet Group AB (publ)
