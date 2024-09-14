Short Interest in Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Rises By 1,700.0%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HMNTY opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. Hemnet Group AB has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

About Hemnet Group AB (publ)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

