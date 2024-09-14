Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Declines By 27.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PSCF stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $55.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1829 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
