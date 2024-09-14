Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Declines By 27.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

PSCF stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $55.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1829 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $876,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

